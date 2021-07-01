Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $52.17 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.45% of Hillenbrand worth $52,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,963 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,301,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 247,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 182,767 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE HI opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

