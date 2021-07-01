Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,462,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $53,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,762,000 after buying an additional 218,999 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after acquiring an additional 415,206 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,401,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,157,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 38,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,470 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of SBCF opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.59. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.