Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 488,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $56,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BlackLine by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in BlackLine by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 429,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,522,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 59,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $375,204.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,705,714.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,374,543.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,420 shares of company stock worth $12,841,350 over the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $111.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.65. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.61 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

