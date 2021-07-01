Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Trip.com Group worth $55,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $35.46 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

