Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,886 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.87% of AeroVironment worth $53,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AeroVironment by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $2,998,792.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,153,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,616 shares of company stock valued at $15,665,020. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVAV opened at $100.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.52. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

