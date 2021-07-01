Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BKNIY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of BKNIY stock remained flat at $$5.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

