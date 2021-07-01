BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 174.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,405 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of BankUnited worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

