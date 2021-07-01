Barclays PLC Acquires 4,656 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.27% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,273,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

