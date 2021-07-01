Barclays PLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 182.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of J2 Global worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCOM stock opened at $137.55 on Thursday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $140.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.03.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

