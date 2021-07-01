Barclays PLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 214.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,143 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,098,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 366,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 165,541 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after acquiring an additional 276,228 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACB stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

