Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 47.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,622 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.27. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $563,923.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,994.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,997 shares of company stock worth $2,024,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

