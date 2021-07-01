Barclays PLC Sells 24,487 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

NYSE NVRO opened at $165.79 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $111.87 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.25.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVRO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.40.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

