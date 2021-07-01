Barr E S & Co. Buys Shares of 1,500 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Barr E S & Co. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after acquiring an additional 375,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,502,000 after purchasing an additional 260,560 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.07.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.74. 31,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.99. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.