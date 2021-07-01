Barr E S & Co. Has $412,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Barr E S & Co. decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,043. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

