Barr E S & Co. Has $8.16 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Barr E S & Co. lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,515 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $94,979,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $42,792,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after acquiring an additional 560,471 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Shares of LYV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.13. 11,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,546. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

