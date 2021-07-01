Barr E S & Co. Sells 10,638 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Barr E S & Co. lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 617,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,638 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up 3.2% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $40,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $250,880.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,485,147 shares of company stock valued at $104,491,521. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 102,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

