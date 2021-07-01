Barr E S & Co. Sells 1,100 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Barr E S & Co. lessened its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after acquiring an additional 314,026 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,707,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 195,175 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,375,000 after buying an additional 515,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $57,444,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.46. 4,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,989. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.