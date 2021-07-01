Barrington Research Boosts SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $140.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SYNNEX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $121.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.49. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $600,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $4,676,893 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,361,000 after purchasing an additional 271,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SYNNEX by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,194 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in SYNNEX by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,300,000 after purchasing an additional 54,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in SYNNEX by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 346,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

