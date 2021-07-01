Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €93.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €93.00 ($109.41) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.71 ($116.13).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €89.31 ($105.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.93. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is €88.30.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.