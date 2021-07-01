BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$61.25. BCE shares last traded at C$61.11, with a volume of 1,683,841 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.55.

Get BCE alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$55.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.83.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.99%.

About BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.