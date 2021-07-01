BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 983,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 786,655 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $7,318,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE BOX opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.56. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $26.77.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

