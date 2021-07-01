BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $219.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.90 and a twelve month high of $234.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

