BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 30,573 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

NYSE:SJR opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

