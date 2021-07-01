Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Director Graham K. Cooper Sells 12,045 Shares of Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $1,280,865.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BEAM stock opened at $128.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.18. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $134.56.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

