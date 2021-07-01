Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $136.79

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.79 and last traded at $133.82, with a volume of 2656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.18.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. Analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $1,280,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,625 shares of company stock valued at $16,324,728 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,368,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. MWG Management Ltd. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

