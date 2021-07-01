Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Announces Earnings Results

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.94. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

