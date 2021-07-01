Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04-2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.550 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBBY. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a sell rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.71.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $32.92. 248,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,602,504. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.