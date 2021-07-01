Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €72.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BFSA. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Befesa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of BFSA traded up €1.30 ($1.53) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €64.80 ($76.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,431 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. Befesa has a 52 week low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a 52 week high of €63.80 ($75.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 38.21.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

