BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Lai Wang Sells 455 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Lai Wang sold 455 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.48, for a total value of $164,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lai Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Lai Wang sold 656 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.26, for a total value of $232,394.56.

BGNE stock opened at $343.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.26. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $186.52 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.33.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

