Bella Protocol (BEL) Trading Up 10% This Week

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $35.62 million and $13.49 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00019225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.38 or 0.00710776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.08 or 0.07818244 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

BEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

