Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 6,500 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 102.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $24.22 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.11.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

