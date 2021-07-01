Bessemer Group Inc. Has $245,000 Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after acquiring an additional 514,461 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COG. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:COG opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.90.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

