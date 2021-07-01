Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $212,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 41,361 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 747,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.