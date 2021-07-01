Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 307 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 337,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,496 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

CDK Global stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.