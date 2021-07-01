Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 576 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $80.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

