Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Up to $41.10

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.10, but opened at $43.70. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $44.17, with a volume of 1,147 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $142.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.4761 dividend. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 363.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

