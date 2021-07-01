BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,400 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,780 ($36.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,177.78 ($28.45).

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,136.50 ($27.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,151. The stock has a market cap of £108.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

