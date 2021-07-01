BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 2,400

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,780 ($36.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,177.78 ($28.45).

Shares of LON BHP traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,136.50 ($27.91). The company had a trading volume of 3,907,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,151. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

