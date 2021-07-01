Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) PT Raised to $480.00 at SVB Leerink

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $450.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.91.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $450.26 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $453.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $13,884,338. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,098,000 after purchasing an additional 56,501 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,588,000 after acquiring an additional 116,243 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

