BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BHTG opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. BioHiTech Global has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.03.
BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter.
BioHiTech Global Company Profile
BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.
