BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHTG opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. BioHiTech Global has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.03.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BioHiTech Global by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioHiTech Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global during the first quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioHiTech Global by 102.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global during the first quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

