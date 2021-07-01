BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.70. 22,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,814. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.47.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,574 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.