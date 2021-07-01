BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.17.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.70. 22,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,814. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.47.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,574 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
