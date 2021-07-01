BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $141.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.98% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.47. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,574. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

