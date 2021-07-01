BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $141.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.98% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.
NASDAQ BMRN opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.47. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95.
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,574. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
