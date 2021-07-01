Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Now Covered by Noble Financial

Stock analysts at Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 122.58% from the company’s current price.

Biotricity stock remained flat at $$3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 34,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,003. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

