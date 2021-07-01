Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Now Covered by Noble Financial

Stock analysts at Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 122.58% from the company’s current price.
Biotricity stock remained flat at $$3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 34,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,003. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.
Biotricity Company Profile
