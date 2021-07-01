BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Lowered to $140.00 at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $176.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BTAI. Truist Securities decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.45.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $715.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.10.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after acquiring an additional 89,674 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 685,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

