Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Reaches $134.68

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for $134.68 or 0.00401524 BTC on major exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $60.61 million and approximately $430,606.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

