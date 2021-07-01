BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,926,271 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 194,966.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,926,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $19,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth about $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Investec raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.62. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.