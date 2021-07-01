BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,828,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,609 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $19,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the first quarter worth $109,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 1,114.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyliion alerts:

HYLN opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares in the company, valued at $323,497,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 407,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,625 in the last ninety days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HYLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.