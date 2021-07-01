BlackRock Inc. Purchases 113,985 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,985 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $18,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $6,166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFS opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $35.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $296.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.72 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 20.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

IFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

