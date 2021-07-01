BlackRock Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 54.27% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF worth $21,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FOVL opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.65. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

