BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Holdings Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MVT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 248.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 51,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MVT stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

